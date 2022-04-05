Late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's name, which failed to gain a mention in this year's 'In Memoriam' segment of Grammys did not go well with music enthusiasts. Not just the singer's fans, but several stalwarts from different walks of life have been expressing their resentment toward the same. After actor Kangana Ranaut opined to impose a ban on International Award functions; Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Singhvi expressed his take on the same.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader argued that not mentioning the late prolific singer ‘is their loss, not ours.’ Singhvi also remarked about people seeking validation from the West despite knowing the fact that there are certain things that do not require any validation.

Abhishek Singhvi reacts to Lata Mangeshkar missing from In Memoriam segment

Not just the Grammys, but this year's Academy Awards event too missed out on the late legendary singer’s name in their In Memoriam segment. For the unversed, the In Memoriam is a tribute segment that is run at the Grammys every year and was formed to honour musicians who have died before that specific year's ceremony.

No notable mention for #Lata Ji during #Oscars & #Grammys is their loss not ours. Why do Indians seek validation from the West for things that are beautiful & do not require any validation? — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) April 5, 2022

Even though their names were not mentioned in the ceremony, Lata Mangeshkar, along with late singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, did get a mention on the Grammys’ official website. Singhvi weighed in on the much-debated issue and wrote, “No notable mention for Lata Ji during Oscars & Grammys is their loss, not ours. Why do Indians seek validation from the West for things that are beautiful & do not require any validation?.”

Kangana Ranaut expresses displeasure at Grammys failing to honour Lata Didi

Earlier in the day, Kangana Ranaut also expressed her displeasure on the same and reacted by voicing her opinion on any local awards that claim to be international and yet ignore and intentionally sideline legendary artists because of their race or ideologies. Furthering her argument, she mentioned how both Oscar and Grammy failed to pay homage to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar and urged the Indian media to totally boycott these biased local events that claim to be global awards.

Not just Grammys, but this year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organises Oscars, forgot to mention late thespian Dilip Kumar as well in the In Memoriam section. Both Lata Mangeshkar and Dilip Kumar had significantly contributed to Indian cinema by giving timeless works of film and music during their illustrious career.