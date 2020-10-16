AC/DC's Ex-base Guitarist Paul Matters Passes Away, Friend Reveals About 'ailing' Health

Former AC/DC bassist Paul Matters has passed away on Wednesday, October 14. The news of his death was announced on Facebook by close friend Rod Wescombe, who confirmed that the musician in his later years suffered through ‘ailing’ health. The cause of his unfortunate demise hasn’t been specified yet, however, Matters’ friend penned down a heart-touching note to honour the former bassist.

Paul Matters passes away

In the note, Wescombe reminisced about his first memory of meeting Paul at a gig. He detailed that the guitarist was a happy-go person who could always make him laugh. Rob was ‘shocked’ and saddened upon receiving the news. He wrote,

Shocked and sad to hear of the passing of Paul Matters.

I first met Paul in 1973 when he was playing bass in "Armageddon" at a gig in Hamilton,Newcastle N.S.W..

When I was living in Toronto he would drop into the house in the late hours to party and he loved to party.

In late '75 after he departed AC/DC we played together in a one off band called 'Miss Australia Band' at a gig on a ferry on Lake Macquarie.

While sharing the unfortunate news, Rob also described that he lost contact with Paul over the years. But he recalled how Paul and he would often hang out with each other. Concluding his statement, Rob added that Paul will always be missed by everyone who knew him.

I moved to Sunshine on the lake further south and Paul would drop in to chill whenever he was in the area.

I recall he could always make me laugh when he was in the mood.

After leaving New South Wales I lost contact with him as did many other people over the years.

From all reports he lived a reclusive life in his later years and his early rock n' roll life style led to ailing health.

He will be missed by all who knew him.

R.I.P. Mr. Paul Matters

About Paul Matters

In 1975, Paul joined the Australian rock band AC/Dc as a bassist after the recording of their debut album titled High Voltage. However, only weeks after joining the group he was fired by the lead singer, Bon Scott. Mark Evans took his place and replaced him after his removal. After the incident, Paul parted his ways from the music industry for good and led a normal life ever since.

Another former AC/DC musician has died: bassist Paul Matters. RIP, mate #acdc pic.twitter.com/N9ZNAlvTfK — Jesse Fink (@JesseFink) October 14, 2020

