An Indian film producer and Academy Award winner, Guneet Monga on Wednesday took to her Twitter handle to seek help for a dear friend who was in urgent need of three hospital beds. Tagging Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Monga wrote, "A huge request - We need 3 hospital beds in a private hospital in Kalyan Dombivali area."

Aaditya within seconds replied to Monday and tagged Dr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde to assist her. The doctor then later asked Monga to share the contact details of the family members. Thanking Thackeray, Monga wrote, "Thank you so much, Aditya. Dr. sending you a DM pls let me know who we can call. Means a lot."

Maharashtra reported 248 COVID-19 deaths reported on Tuesday, of which 75 occurred in the last 48 hours, and rest 173 are from the previous period, the state health department said. The death toll in the state stands at 6531.

The state reported 3,214 new Coronavirus cases and 1925 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 1,39,010 while that of recoveries is 69,631. As of June 23, there are 62,833 active cases in the state.

In state capital Mumbai, 846 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the aggregate to 68,481. Meanwhile, the tally in neighbouring Thane touched 26,506, while that in Palghar stood at 3,866. Pune so far has 16,907 cases while Nagpur has recorded 1,352 cases.

The state health department said the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 50.09% while the case fatality rate is 4.69%. Currently, 6,05,141 people are under home quarantine and 26,572 people in institutional quarantine.

