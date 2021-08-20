Academy Of Country Music Awards Ditches Networks, To Stream On Amazon Prime Video In 2022

The Academy of Country Music Awards show is one of the popular shows that fans have been waiting to watch on television. The award was held this year in April and the CEO of the Academy of Country Music recently made a delightful revelation about the broadcast of the show in 2022, stating that it will not have a television broadcast and will be taking a huge step towards the future of the awards show.

Where to watch the Academy of Country Music Awards?

According to the reports by Variety, after the ongoing game of development for The Academy of Country Music Awards, the CEO, Damon Whiteside recently broke the news about the show not being aired on television. He issued a statement in which he said, “We are thrilled that the Academy of Country Music Awards are first to take this giant step toward the future of awards shows with Amazon Prime Video. This partnership, which reinforces our position as an innovative, progressive awards show, will deliver the broadest possible audience and, simultaneously, deliver massive value to our artists whose music lives inside this ecosystem, enabling fans to discover and stream music as they watch.”

While Amazon Prime Video hasn’t set a date or location for the 2022 edition of the awards though, it traditionally takes place in Las Vegas every year in April. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it can be expected that it will be moved to Nashville for the last two editions of the show. Vernon Sanders, Amazon Studios’ co-head of television, also released a statement in which he talked about how excited he was to offer an exclusive home to the Country Music awards in 2022. He stated, “We’re excited to continue to expand our content offerings for Prime Video customers by being the exclusive home for the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2022 and honoring the best in country music. Reaching this milestone with our partners at the Academy of Country Music and MRC as the first major awards show to be livestreamed speaks to our dedication and commitment to continue to both entertain and innovate for our audience.” The Academy of Country Music Awards will be by far the highest-profile awards show to feature on a streaming-only route that could prove to be a bellwether for other shows.

