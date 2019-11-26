Actor-director K Bhagyaraj Makes Misogynistic Speech Over Crime Against Women, Draws Flak

K Bhagyaraj sparked a row with a misogynistic speech at a recent audio launch event. The veteran actor-director indulged in victim shaming and blaming as he suggested that women 'asked for' the crimes against him. Netizens too reacted strongly to his comments, terming it ‘disgusting’, ‘shameful’ and more.

READ: 'Nerkonda Paarvai': Ajith-starrer's Misogynist Review Draws Flak, Siddharth, Chinmayi Sripaada Lash Out

K Bhagyaraj was speaking at the audio launch of the movie Karuthukalai Pathivu Sei. During his speech, he blamed the advent of mobile phones and the lack of 'restrictions' on women that led to ‘mistakes’. “Women these days are always on phone, which is why they are being exploited. There were times when restrictions were imposed on women. No such crimes happened during those times”. He also said, “Women create a situation that allows mistakes to happen. Things will be alright if you (women) behave correctly. You can’t always only blame boys.”

Bhagyaraj even justified the actions of the accused in the Pollachi sexual assault case that had become sensational in Tamil Nadu in February this year. A gang of four alleged sexually assualted a 19-year-old girl, shot a video and and blackmailed her. The accused had befriended the victim through messages and social media.

He said, “Only boys were not at fault in the Pollachi case. They just exploited the weakness of yours (girls). You gave them that opportunity and that is a big mistake,” He accused the women of 'being careless' and 'letting men use' them. As per reports, he also used a Tamil quote, “Usi idam kudutha thaan nool nuzhaya mudiyum,” which loosely translated as "only because women let men wrong them, do they get wronged.”

READ: 'WATCH: AAP Accuses BJP's Gautam Gambhir Of Circulating Derogatory And Misogynist Pamphlet, Atishi Marlena Breaks Down During Press Briefing

The worst part was that the audiences greeted his speech with cheers. Some even used other metaphors to support him. Meera Mithun, music director Dheena, S Ve Shekher and Kasthuri Raja too were present in the audience, but they did not react.

Bhagyaraj also hinted that men were good at handling extra-marital affairs, but women ‘lose control’ in such situations. “If a man does a mistake, it won’t be a big deal. But if women do the same, it is a huge issue. Because if a man has a second wife, he will make sure that that woman is happy, will give her money and property and his first wife will also not be affected. But as for women, look at what the papers even say... women will kill husbands and kids for an affair. That’s why ladies should be in control. They should keep themselves in a limit. Self-regulate themselves,” he was quoted as saying.

READ: 'After Being Criticised For Calling 'Kabir Singh' 'Misogynistic', CBFC Board Member Vani Tripathi Tikoo Says She Stands By Her Remark

Netizens didn’t spare him

Netizens too lashed out at K Bhagyaraj for his comments. They termed it ‘disappointing’ and one even asked that he be put behind bars. Another wrote, “Shame on you.”

READ: 'Nayanthara Reacts On Radha Ravi's Misogynist Comments As Celebrities Fume, He Says His Statements Were ‘misinterpreted’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.