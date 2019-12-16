Actress Mahalakshmi And Her Husband Nirmal Krishna Release Wedding Video; Watch

Malayalam film and television actor Mahalakshmi tied the knot with Nirmal Krishna on December 15. The actor had earlier shared a ‘save the date’ video that had been going around on social media. The sacred wedding ceremony was held privately at Trivandrum and its video and pictures got released earlier today. The pictures and the wedding video are being loved by fans and are being shared on social media. Many celebrities from the entertainment industry including Vindhuja Menon, Beena Antony, Manu Nair, and Anand Narayanan were seen attending the wedding and blessing the duo. The gorgeous actor was seen wearing a multi-coloured Kasavu saree. The groom was seen wearing a traditional shirt and mundu.

Actor Mahalakshmi's wedding video

The video was uploaded on YouTube on December 15 and has received 248,193 views ever since. It is being circulated amongst the actor's fans and well-wishers.

Mahalakshmi was a professional dancer and an acclaimed child artist in the comedy movie, Thilakkam. Thilakkam was directed by Jayaraj and released in 2003. She has appeared in popular shows like Autograph, Kunjali Marakkar, Ramayanam, Ulladakkam, and Sivakami. Mahalakshmi has received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the lead role in Sivakami. The show revolves around a widow and her daughter and shows the struggles of the mother as she raises her daughter against all odds. The actor gained a lot of fame after she was seen playing the role of a transgender character in the movie Ardhanari. The movie revolves around a transgender person who arrives in the city and starts killing people. They reveal a sinister story when they are captured and interrogated by the police. This movie was directed by Bhanushanker Chowdary. Besides these ventures, the actor has been a participant in a game show featuring television celebrities.

