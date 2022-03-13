Actor Rupa Dutta Arrested For Alleged Theft At Kolkata's International Book Fair

Actor Rupa Dutta has been booked for allegedly committing attention-diverting theft at the venue of the International Kolkata Book Fair. The police on Sunday, March 13, confirmed that they found several purses and Rs 75,000 in cash during a search that was conducted after Dutta was detained. The officials added that they found several discrepancies in her answers as they continued their search.

"The woman has been arrested in connection with 'kepmari' (attention-diverting theft) and further investigation is underway to find out whether more people are connected with the crime," a police officer said. Dutta, who has acted in television soaps, was arrested on Saturday after a policeman saw her throwing a purse into a dustbin, an officer of Bidhan Nagar North police station said. As per a report by Hindustan Times, Dutta was produced in front of the court on Sunday; however, her bail plea was rejected. She is currently placed under judicial custody.

Reportedly, Dutta claimed she was dumping a bottle of coke in the dustbin when she came across a bag which, according to her, was already lying at the place. Dutta admitted that she picked the bag from the ground, but asserted that she had nothing to do with it. Rupa Dutta further claimed that the officials arrested her soon after she lifted the bag. If the report is to be believed, then even a diary was procured from her purse by the officials. Allegedly, the said diary consisted of names of a few crowded places of Kolkata, which seemingly were Rupa's target. An official confirmation about the same is awaited.

Dutta was earlier in the news after she wrongly accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment while sharing on social media screenshots of her conversation with another person who shared the first name with the renowned director. In her previous complaint, Dutta accused the director of sending inappropriate messages to her, however, later it was confirmed that it was another person with the same first name as the Manmarziyaan director. Rupa Dutta is known for her roles in the small screen industry. In addition to this, she has also portrayed the lead role in the film titled, Saathi: The Companion.

(With inputs from PTI, Image: @rupaduttaacting/Instagram)