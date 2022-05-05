Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti 2022: Quotes, Images, And Teachings

Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on 6 May 2022 and marks the birth of Adi Shankaracharya, who is also believed to be the incarnation of Lord Shiva. Shankaracharya Jayanti is considered to be one of the most special and holy days among Hindus and they extend their wishes to each other.

Here are some quotes and images with which you can wish your near and dear ones on this special day.

Adi Shankaracharya quotes

"Like the appearance of silver in mother of pearl, the world seems real until the Self, the underlying reality, is realized."

“Where renunciation and longing for liberation are weak, tranquillity and the other virtues are a mere appearance, like the mirage in the desert.”

“Sickness is not cured by saying 'Medicine,' but by drinking it.”

"At dawn, I meditate in my heart on the truth of the radiant inner Self. This true Self is Pure Being, Awareness, and Joy, the transcendent goal of the great sages. The eternal witness of the waking, dream and deep sleep states. I am more than my body, mind and emotions, I am that undivided Spirit."

“When our false perception is corrected, misery ends also.”

Adi Shankaracharya images

Adi Shankaracharya teachings

Adi Shankaracharya's teachings are still held close to believers' hearts all over India. He played an important role in imparting knowledge and philosophy of Advaita Vedanta and also taught about the principles of Bhagavad Gita, Upanishads and Brahmasutras.

He was recognised as a philosopher and his lessons on unity and spirituality continue to be hailed by many.

(Image: @HardeepSPuri/Twitter)