Adipurush, Selfiee, Shaakuntalam: 9 Misses Of 2023 So Far

Several Indian films including Agent, Adipurush and Shaakuntalam could not cash in on the initial hype that they managed to create.

Adipurush, Prabhas
Adipurush is one of the biggest releases this year. However, with Rs 450 crore box office collection so far, it seems like it will fail to break even. It was made on a reported budget of Rs 500 crore.

Shehzada
Shehzada, despite the pairing of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, failed to cross Rs 50 crore at the box office. It was a remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo with a reported budget of Rs 65 crore.

Agent, Mammootty, Akhil Akkineni
Akhil Akkineni's Agent also starred Dino Morea and Mammootty. When it released after several delays, it turned out to be a big disaster.

Chatrapathi
Chatrapathi put up an underwhelming show at the box office. It was a remake of SS Rajamouli's 2005 film of the same name, starring Prabhas.

Gumraah, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur
Gumraah received mixed reviews and was made on a reported budget of Rs 25 crore. Aditya Roy Kapur's film barely crossed Rs 15 crore at the box office.

Shaakuntalam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shaakuntalam was one of the most anticipated films of 2023. However, it bombed at the box office, earning roughly Rs 20 crore against its Rs 65 crore budget.

1920 Horrors of the Heart
1920: Horrors of the Heart was supposed to carry on the legacy of the 1920 franchise. However, it performed underwhelmingly at the box office.

IB71, Vidyut Jammwal
IB71 received positive reviews from both critics and viewers. However, it made approximately ₹rs 28.5 crore against  a reported budget of Rs 30 crore budget. 

Selfiee, Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi
Selfiee proved to be a box office failure despite the cast of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. After its unsuccessful theatrical run, it started to stream on OTT.  

