Aditya Seal Hovers Into 2021 On His New Vehicle; Fans Comment It Is 'so Weird, It's Funny'

Aditya Seal was seen cruising on his new electric bike in his most recent post uploaded to social media. The actor showed off his skills in the video and thus seemed to have fun making the video. The Eye of the Tiger played in the background as Aditya Seal did some goofy moves as he was speeding with his scooter. He was seen posing in different ways as he was riding the bike which fans found to be quite amusing.

Aditya Seal hovers into 2021

As the video begins, Aditya Seal can be seen wearing a jacket and covered in an all-black and orange outfit. He steps out with his electric bike and moves around. The video witnesses multiple cuts as frames keep changing depicting Aditya Seal moving in different directions. The actor hilariously strikes several goofy poses and thus entertains the followers on his social media account. The amazing scenery in the video too complimented his video and added a beautiful vibe to it. The pool beside him and the trees around him simply made the video an interesting watch.

Fans were quick to react to the video and commented laughing emojis at the quirky video shared by the actor. Fans were laughing and praising him for his creativity when it came to the video. Aditya Seal himself added a quirky caption mentioning that he is hovering into 2021 on his new gadget.

The electric scooter caught everyone’s attention as Aditya wasn’t giving any movement to the bike. Yet the bike seemed to move effortlessly as Seal positioned himself on top of it. Aditya Seal proudly also added that the gadget is made in India and thus he was a proud owner of the device. The actor seemed to be having a great time as he kept strolling around his building area in the video which he posted.

On the work front, Aditya Seal was last seen in the film Indoo ki Jawani which came out in 2020. He played the role of Samar in the movie. The Kiara Advani starrer however did not do too well and received mixed responses from the critics and fans.

