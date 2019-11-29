The Debate
Adutha Saattai Review: Critics And Audience Reactions To The Samuthirakani Starrer

Others

Adutha Saattai review have been average by critics but audience is finding it entertaining. Read below to know critics and fans reaction the social dram film

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
adutha saattai review

Writer and director M. Anbazhagan has helmed the sequel to 2012 film Saattai. The sequel is titled Adutha Saattai and this time around the makers of the film have addressed lapses in the Indian education system through their film. Featuring actors Samuthirakani, Athulya Ravi in lead roles along with debutant actors Kaushik and Yuvan. The film is evidently facing competition at the box office as it has opened alongside other major releases. The film reportedly is aiming at attracting younger audiences as it revolves around college life. Though critics are calling the film to be an all-round average affair, audience members are reportedly liking Adutha Saattai. Check out fans and critics reactions below. 

Adutha Saattai audience and critics reaction

