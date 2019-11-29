Adutha Saattai Review: Critics And Audience Reactions To The Samuthirakani Starrer

Writer and director M. Anbazhagan has helmed the sequel to 2012 film Saattai. The sequel is titled Adutha Saattai and this time around the makers of the film have addressed lapses in the Indian education system through their film. Featuring actors Samuthirakani, Athulya Ravi in lead roles along with debutant actors Kaushik and Yuvan. The film is evidently facing competition at the box office as it has opened alongside other major releases. The film reportedly is aiming at attracting younger audiences as it revolves around college life. Though critics are calling the film to be an all-round average affair, audience members are reportedly liking Adutha Saattai. Check out fans and critics reactions below.

Adutha Saattai audience and critics reaction

Best wishes for #AduthaSaattai 👍😊 @AthulyaOfficial akka..Some one Ask This Movie Talks about College students Motivational Movie 👍 Congrats Akka An Emotional Acting new looking in this Movie 👌 Keep going one of the Best movie on Ur Carrier 👍😊 #AduthaSaattaiFromToday pic.twitter.com/vObAoxXZAM — Sasikumar (@Sasikum05302421) November 29, 2019

#AduthaSaattaiReview: In general, the films ‘show’, but #AduthaSaattai simply ‘talks’. This #Samuthirakani-starrer shoves back-to-back social messages down your throat. If we get all those published in a book, it can make for excellent TED talk material. https://t.co/kCGtSysUKi — Subhakeerthana (@bhakisundar) November 29, 2019

Here's presenting one of the Most Inspiring Film For The year 'ADUTHA SAATTAI'. Cinemas Listing is out now!!! A must watch by all families... #AduthaSaattai the social entertainer Whip is ready to hit screens from 29th November worldwide.. Entire Overseas release by MSK pic.twitter.com/Q5j1dd6SRH — M.S.Kalai @Director (@mskalai15) November 28, 2019

