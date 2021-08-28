Afghan Director Sahraa Karimi To Travel Venice To Voice Terrible Condition Of Filmmakers

Afghan Female Filmmaker Sahraa Karimi, who is also head of Afghan National Film Body is set to travel to Italy for the Venice Film Festival. Sahraa Karimi had earlier in 2019 travelled to Venice for her female-centric drama Hava, Maryam, Ayesha. The filmmaker will attend the festival to raise awareness about the difficulty of filmmakers in her country after the Taliban’s restoration of power in Afghanistan.

Sahraa Karimi to attend Venice Film Festival

Sahraa Karimi is the first woman to head Afghan National Film Body. Recently, when the Taliban took over Afghanistan Karimi wrote an open letter regarding the plight of her fellow filmmakers in the war-torn country. As per Variety, that she will be in Venice to continue her campaign for the protection of Afghan filmmakers and for women in general. The filmmaker managed to flee her country shortly after Kabul fell into the Taliban’s grip. When the Taliban took over, the Afghan Film industry was juggling 22 films at different stages of production, three from female directors, that will be lost for the foreseeable future, including Karimi’s own second feature, which would have been Afghanistan’s first local comedy in recent memory.

To All the #Film_Communities in The World and Who Loves Film and Cinema!



To All the #Film_Communities in The World and Who Loves Film and Cinema!

I write to you with a broken heart and a deep hope that you can join me in protecting my beautiful people, especially filmmakers from the Taliban.

The Afghan National Film Body Chief, Sahraa Karimi took to her Twitter and wrote a lengthy letter post the fall of Kabul. A part of her letter read-

To All the Film Communities in The World and Who Loves Film and Cinema! My name is Sahraa Karimi, a film director and the current general director of Afghan Film, the only stated-owned film company established in 1968. I write to you with a broken heart and a deep hope that you can join me in protecting my beautiful people, especially filmmakers from the Taliban. In the last few weeks, the Taliban have gained control of so many provinces. They have massacred our people, they kidnapped many children, they sold girls as child brides to their men, they murdered a woman for her attire, they gauged the eyes of a woman, they tortured and murdered one of our beloved comedians, they murdered one of our historian poets, they murdered the head of culture and media for the government, they have been assassinating people affiliated with the government, they hung some of our men publicly, they have displaced hundreds of thousands of families. The families are in camps in Kabul after fleeing these provinces, and they are in unsanitary conditions. It is a humanitarian crisis, and yet the world is silent We have grown accustomed to this silence, yet we know it is not fair.

