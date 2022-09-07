After the viral 'Kacha Badam' video where the uniqueness of a West Bengal man selling peanuts became an overnight sensation, another man's quirky video has surfaced on social media. A video of a Bhopal vendor named Naseem Ahmed selling a salty mixture with a unique jingle has taken the Internet by storm.

ANI shared a video of the seller in MP who came up with this unusual song 'Ti Ti Ti Tees ka Namkin' to attract customers while selling the product. The viral video shows the man carrying a big pouch of multi-flavoured namkeen on his scooter and reciting the price of the product in a lyrical manner.

Bhopal vendor's quirky video goes viral

When asked about the varieties of the namkeen he was carrying, the man laid out a long list of flavours in a song-like manner. While talking to ANI, the vendor shared that he was a mechanic for 35 years before he started to sell snacks. Sharing his story, he said, "I have been working as a seller of snacks for 6 years, before that I used to work as a mechanic. 35 years I did the work of repairing a two-wheeler, I had a problem with my back, so I started this work. Yes, I think my style is different, this is my most different way, this idea came to me in such a way that I sell mixtures in a lot of fun way, seeing the children and having fun makes me children happy."

Owing to his unique way of selling mixtures and with people recognising him, Ahmed said that his jingle has gained him popularity. As people started to take note of him, the vendor said, "People tell me that these days you have become very famous. I got a call from Mumbai a while back where people told me that they saw my video. Yes, I do feel happy because of this."

The vendor's viral video left netizens impressed. One of the users commented below the video and wrote, "Yashraj mukhate remix incoming." Another user also praised the video and wrote, "I loved listening to this video." A third user chimed in and wrote, "There is no dearth of talent." Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "Though hilarious... it's convincing."

