Aisha Sultana Booked On Sedition Charge For 'bioweapon' Remark On Lakshadweep Controversy

Actor-filmmaker Aisha Sultana has been booked on charges of sedition after accusing the Government of using ‘COVID-19 as a bioweapon’ against the citizens of Lakshadweep. As per reports, the case was registered against her by Kavaratti police on Thursday. The complaint against Sultana had been lodged by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Abdul Khader.

Aisha Sultana booked for comments on Lakshadweep COVID-19 situation

Aisha Sultan was booked under Sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 B (hate speech) of the Indian Penal Code. Khader, who is the BJP Lakshadweep president, in his complaint expressed displeasure over her alleged comment that the Government had used COVID-19 as a bioweapon against the people of Lakshadweep.The case was registered on Wednesday

"They used a bioweapon. I can say surely, the Centre has clearly used bioweapon," Sultana was quoted as saying during a debate on a Malayalam news channel on June 7. Sultana, who is a Chetlat Islet resident, had claimed that Lakshadeep recorded zero COVID-19 cases before the government allowed relaxations in the norms. She claimed that the easing of norms had led to a surge in number of cases.

The relaxation of norms was some of the controversial decisions made by administrator Praful Patel, who has been facing backlash from a section, including celebrities like Prithviraj. Patel had implemented the removal of the 14-day mandatory quarantine and replaced it with just an RT-PCR test for entry to the island.

Sultana reportedly later posted on social media that it was Patel and his team who had caused the COVID-19 spread and that’s why she had compared Patel to ‘bioweapon’ She stated that she had not called the government or the country as a bioweapon

A BJP Yuva Morcha activist in Palakkad and another local BJP leader in Thrissur have also registered complaints against Sultana.

