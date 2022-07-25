Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth Become 'highest Taxpayers', Felicitated By Income Tax Department

Apart from being hailed as a fitness enthusiast, actor Akshay Kumar is also considered to be one of the top-paid stars in Bollywood. The star along with Dadasaheb Phalke recipient Rajinikanth was felicitated by the Income Tax department as the 'highest taxpayers' in the country.

To celebrate Income Tax Day which is celebrated on July 24 in India, Puducherry Governor Thamizhisai Soundarajan organised an event, and Rajinikanth was awarded the honours. The legendary actor's daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth accepted the award on behalf of the actor who skipped the event.



The Sooryavanshi actor who is currently filming Jaswant Singh Gill biopic in the UK has been reportedly felicitated by the Income Tax department again. The actor who made the country proud once again by consistently being among the highest taxpayer in the country was recently felicitated.

An honorary certificate for Akshay from the Income Tax Department has been doing the rounds on the Internet, however, there has been no confirmation from the actor so far. As per Pinkvilla, the Good Newwz star was felicitated with a Samman Patra to celebrate this achievement.

An elated daughter, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth shared a picture of the award on Instagram and wrote, "Proud daughter of a high and prompt taxpayer. Many thanks to the #incometaxdepartment of Tamilnadu and Puducherry for honouring appa on #incometaxday2022 #onbehalfofmyfather."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar has a plethora of films lined up in his kitty including Raksha Bandhan alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Akshay is also a part of Selfiee, which will be out on February 24, 2023. The upcoming drama-comedy will also have Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles. He will also be seen in the Hindi remake of Suriya's Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. On the other hand, Rajinikanth has teamed up with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for a new film titled Jailer. The project, which will also star Kannada actor Shivrajkumar in a key role, will go on the floors soon.

According to reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is said to be in talks to play the female lead.

IMAGE: PTI