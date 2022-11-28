Last Updated:

Akshay Kumar Says India Is On The Road Of Becoming A 'superpower'; Praises Indian Cinema

At the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022, Akshay Kumar talked about how India is on the road to becoming a superpower and Indian cinema.

After nine days, the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is coming to an end in Goa. The film festival saw the screening of a plethora of films from across the globe and several panels with artists who interacted with the attendees. As Akshay Kumar was also among the celebrities who attended the film festival's closing ceremony, he recently talked about how India is on the road to becoming a superpower.

In a brief interaction with ANI, Akshay Kumar talked about Indian cinema and how it supports the country in becoming a superpower. The actor highlighted the maximum number of movies made in India and in several languages. He said, "India is moving towards becoming a superpower. The maximum number of films are made in India. Our films are produced in several languages."

Rana Daggubati, who also attended the closing ceremony, talked about the key role that film festivals play for independent movies. He added, "Festivals become that real bridge for independent voices to showcase themselves. It feels great to be in Goa."

Anurag Thakur on IFFI

Union Minister Anurag Thakur also gave a speech at IFFI 2022 closing ceremony. In his speech, the Union Minister talked about how the film festival not only entertained but educated the masses. He added, "IFFI opened up a nuanced world of cinema for audiences across the region, both young and old, new and festival veterans. We reciprocated our Cannes Country of Honour status by welcoming France as Country of Focus, marking 75 years of diplomatic ties with France and also India celebrating 75 years of India's independence."

