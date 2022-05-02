Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Shubh Mahurat Time, Significance And How To Celebrate The Festival?

People of Hindu and Jain communities are gearing up to mark the festival of Akshaya Tritiya. The day is often associated with people buying gold, or other valuable products and making investments.

Many people also perform religious rituals during this festival. Here's all you need to know about the 'shubh mahurat' or the auspicious timings for the 'puja' and other rituals to celebrate the festival:

Akshaya Tritiya significance

'Akshaya Tritiya' was formed by the combination of the words 'Akshaya' which had various meanings like everlasting, prosperity, good luck, fresh or new and 'Tritiya', which referred to the third lunar day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaisakha. The festival was also known as 'Akha Teej.'

There are various mythological stories to which Akshaya Tritiya is traced, which include Lord Krishna giving the Pandavas as Akshaya Patra for them to be able to have an abundant supply of food till the conclusion of their exile and people worshipping Lord Kuber, who was made the lord of the wealth, to be blessed with wealth.

Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Shubh Mahurat time

The Shubh Mahurat or auspicious time for Akshaya Tritiya pooja was 05:39 AM to 12:18 PM on Tuesday, as per Drinkpanchang. The Tritiya tithi will be from 5.18 AM on Tuesday to 7.32 AM on Wednesday.

The auspicious timings to buy gold on the day of Akshaya Tritiya was between 5.18 AM on Tuesday to 5.38 AM on Wednesday.

Akshaya Tritiya celebrations and rituals

The day often starts for followers of this festival with a puja in the morning, after bath. They offer prayers to Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi or Lord Ganesha on this day. They recite devotional hymns, among other practices.

Yellow clothes and 'prasad' are offered to the deities on this day.

Unmarried women also host rituals to be blessed with the right partner, while married women perform rituals for their husbands.

The charity was another important aspect of the festival with people giving money and other gifts to the needy.

The day is often associated with the buying of gold, and one witnessed increased promotion from jewellers surrounding this festival. The buying of gold also symbolises continued prosperity in the future.

Financial investments, buying of property and even events related to marriage are also kept on this day as it was considered auspicious.