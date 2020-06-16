Akshaye Rathi Pens Note On The Impact Of Lockdown On Independent Film Exhibitors

Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi on Tuesday took to his Twitter handle to share a heart-tugging note on the impact of lockdown on independent film exhibitors or the single screen owners. He revealed that a producer few days back 'sarcastically congratulated' him on 'Gulabo Sitabo's' OTT release.

Rathi said that a person like him and many others from this sector have received no relief and while they try to put on a brave face, he has been going through an array of feelings. He wrote, "Our problems are ours alone... I know that many of us have liquidated our savings to continue paying salaries, cut down on important expenses to make ends meet and in some unfortunate cases, even mortgaged the properties to raise funds with the hope of making it to the end of this dark tunnel, without knowing if there's light at the end of it."

He further said, "While it's disheartening to see our sector crumbling, let me urge you to become more determined than ever before to make it a relevant element in the value chain all over again. With the movers and shakers of the industry being dismissive of our contribution to the ecosystem, it may be a tough and lonely battle ahead, but we owe it to the people who run their kitchens courtesy our cinemas."

'Naming people has no value': Shekhar Kapur on the nepotism debate after Sushant's death

Read Letter

The lockdown’s impact has made many of us economically & emotionally vulnurable. With no sign of support or relief from any quarter yet, the film exhibitiors (particularly single screens) are no exception. Here’s a heartfelt note to my fraternity that I hope reaches them all. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XgDUZahWzp — Akshaye Rathi / अक्षय राठी (@akshayerathi) June 16, 2020

Some days ago, a producer sarcastically ‘congratulated’ me on Gulabo Sitabo’s straight to OTT release. While I tried to put up a brave face then, deep within, it sparked off an array of feelings ranging from disappointment to fear to anger to hopelessness & finally determination. — Akshaye Rathi / अक्षय राठी (@akshayerathi) June 16, 2020

Couldn’t agree more. @akshayerathi we are cutting our own toes and not even realising it. https://t.co/bsGCKPUyeZ — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) June 16, 2020

'...Which never happened': Sushant's 'Dil Bechara' co-star Saif reveals what he wanted

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.