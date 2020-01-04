Ala Vaikunthapurramloo: Allu Arjun Reacts To Clash With Mahesh Babu, Return After 'gap'

Sankranthi time down South is almost like Diwali in Bollywood, with several major films releasing at the same time. Allu Arjun too is coming up with Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The trailer of the movie released recently, and it has generated immense buzz among his fans.

The Tollywood superstar is currently is in the midst of promotions of the movie and caught up with Republic TV for an exclusive interview. Allu Arjun, surprisingly, is coming with a movie after almost two years, having no release in 2019.

When asked about it, he said, “I was just talking a small break. It was an accidental break, I didn’t plan for it. I just wanted to do an entertaining film. "I was just waiting for things to fall in place, and I was not in a rush. I just took a small break, and I did not know it will be so long,” he added.

On clash

With Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru also gearing up for release on Sankranthi and films Rajinikanth’s Darbar, Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji across the country, audiences would be spoilt for choice.

On being asked about the clash with Mahesh Babu, the actor said, “Sankranthi has always been a season that can take 2-3 big films. And there has been a huge track record of Sankranthi where 2-3 films have been successful."

"I think it all zeroes down to the content of our film. I don’t think there’s another film in the same genre," he added. "And we have also spaced out our releases quite well, we’re not clashing on the same day, or all of us have an opening day, which is huge part of our revenue. I think it is a healthy competition,” 'Bunny' concluded.

Watch the full interview above

While Sarileru Neekevvaru is releasing on January 11, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo will hit the screens on January 12. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo also stars Pooja Hegde, Tabu, among others. The film is directed by Trivikram.

