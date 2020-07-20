Alex Trebek Reveals That He Will Continue To Host 'Jeopardy!' Until He Starts 'slipping'

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek recently spoke about his health in an interview with a news organisation. The beloved TV show host is currently suffering from stage 4 pancreatic cancer. However, in the interview, Alex Trebek revealed that he was not planning to quit Jeopardy! anytime soon. He claimed that he would only stop hosting the show when he started 'slipping'.

Alex Trebek reveals that he will continue to host the show as long as he is able

Also Read | Kajol Shares Throwback Pic With An Inspirational Post, Fans Say 'stunning As Always'

The production for Jeopardy! is currently on hold due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, in a recent interview, Alex Trebek revealed that he was planning to stay as the show's host as long as he was capable of doing so. In the interview, the host claimed that Jeopardy! was a quality program. He added that he felt like he was doing a good job as the show's host.

Also Read | 2 Years Of 'Dhadak': Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter Cherish Beautiful Memories, See Pics

Alex Trebek stated that he would only stop hosting the show when he started "slipping". He also assured his fans that he was doing well despite his stage 4 pancreatic cancer treatment. Back in March of this year, the TV show host celebrated surviving one year since his diagnosis. Only 18 per cent of people diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer even make it through the first year.

The host will also be celebrating his 80th birthday on July 22, 2020. Just a day before his birthday, the Jeopardy! host will release his memoir, The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life. Jeopardy! is currently airing vintage episodes during the COVID-19 pandemic. In his interview, Alex Trebek mentioned that filming new footage for the reruns was helping him regain his strength. He also called the camera "some kind of an elixir" for him.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter Feud With Taapsee And Other Entertainment News Of July 20

However, despite surviving one year of stage 4 pancreatic cancer, Alex Trebek reveals that he will stop his current course of treatment if it does not work. He talked about how low he was feeling as a cancer patient. Trebek added that he was at a point in his life where he had to consider whether he wanted to continue with such a low quality of life, or whether he wanted to ease himself into the next level.

Also Read | 'You Yourself Said I Am Not An A-lister': Kangana Ranaut's Message To Taapsee Pannu

[Promo from Alex Trebek fan page Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.