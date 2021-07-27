Alexa Moreno Wows Fans At Tokyo Olympics With Demon Slayer-inspired Performance

The Tokyo Olympics are currently underway with events getting more and more exciting by the day. While the world has currently turned its eyes on Japan, Mexican gymnast Alexa Moreno recently paid a little homage to one of its most popular and anticipated shows. While Artistic Gymnastics is often one of the most thrilling and spectacular events to watch at the games, Moreno's stint has had fans buzzing about Team Mexico.

Alexa Moreno surprises fans with 'Demon Slayer' routine

It all began when Mexican artistic gymnast Alexa Moreno went on stage to qualify for the Women's Floor at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The graceful athlete, who came fully prepared, shone brightly she performed a routine set to a song from the popular anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. She turned many heads with high-flying skills and did so to an electric track titled Demon Slaying Corps, from the popular anime. The song is from Demon Slayer's original soundtrack and will sound familiar to anyone who watched the anime. Demon Slaying Corps is a popular song and is upbeat and full of emotion. The song was the perfect choice to perform a routine like this and steal focus as well.

Alexa Moreno en piso con puntuación de 12.333 pic.twitter.com/VAUCZV4RIG — Cristopher Rivera (@CRiveraDeportes) July 25, 2021

More about Alexa Moreno's 'Demon Slayer' routine

In an official Olympics interview about her athleticism and achievements, Moreno also revealed that she was a huge anime fan. The gymnast expressed her love for anime during the interview citing Fullmetal Alchemist as her favourite. Olympics.com even reported that Moreno even studied Japanese for a while until other obligations got in the way.

The judges awarded Moreno a combined score of 12.333 which placed Moreno in 60th place while Vanessa Ferrari of Italy took first place with a 14.166 and Simone Biles of the United States came second with 14.133. The qualification round for the women's floor event has ended, so the only thing left for the athletes is to compete for real.

In addition, Demon Slayer's official Twitter handle also acknowledged Moreno's stint at the Olympics. The handle retweeted a link about Moreno's feat at the event. The athlete's recent homage to the popular show has had fans going beserk with several Mexican fans expressing pride while Demon Slayer fans simply expressing excitement over the anime being highlighted at the Olympics.

In other news, Demon Slayer is slated to come out with it's highly anticipated second season soon. You can check out more details about the future of the show, here.

NO WAAAAAYYYY 🤩🤩🤩 It's the Demon Slayer Corps theme! — Maolin Macatangay (@maomacatangay) July 25, 2021

Yes, that was fellow Mexican Alexa Moreno! #mex — Asgard (@Asgardc) July 25, 2021

Animexcited. — Wizard owl air 7 🦉🧙🏽‍♂️🟡🌬 (@AdmaAnime) July 25, 2021

