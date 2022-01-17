Alia Bhatt Pays Tribute To Pt Birju Maharaj; Recalls Meeting Him For 'Ghar More Pardesiya'

The unfortunate demise of legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Briju Maharaj left a void in the industry as many personalities took to social media to remember his profound contribution to cinema and other creative fields. From President Ram Nath Kovind to actor Madhuri Dixit, many shared their memorable experience with the late artist. Adding to the list is young actor Alia Bhatt who recalled her time with the legendary dancer during the filming of the 2019 film Kalank.

Alia Bhatt pays tribute to Pandit Birju Maharaj

Taking to her Instagram story, actor Alia Bhatt shared a monochrome picture of the late dancer and expressed feeling 'honoured' after spending three days during the filming of the track 'Ghar More Pardesiya' for the film Kalank. She wrote, ''Had the honour and privilege of spending three full days with Pandit Birju Maharaj in 2018 while I was prepping for Ghar More Pardesiya.''

She further wrote that she will forever remember his teachings and reflected on her experience of working with him. She wrote, ''I will never forget all that he has taught me. It was possibly one of the most creative and fulfilling experiences that I have ever had. A legend who has inspired several and will always continue to do so through his art.'' She concluded, ''Truly breaks my heart to write this post today. May his soul rest in peace.''

For the unversed, the legendary artist was known for continuing the legacy of Lucknow Gharana in the Indian dance form. He also heavily contributed to Bollywood as a classical singer. He has provided choreography for films like Umrao Jaan, Devdas, Bajirao Mastani and more and has worked with several notable leading actors.

Bollywood pays tribute to Pandit Birju Maharaj

Madhuri Dixit also took to her Instagram to write a heartfelt note to the late artist. she wrote, ''He was a legend but had a child like innocence. He was my guru but also my friend. He taught me the intricacies of dance and Abhinay but never failed to make me laugh at his funny anecdotes. He has left behind grieving fans and students but also left a legacy we will all carry forward. Thank you Maharajji for everything you taught me in dance along with humility, elegance and grace”.

Anupam Kher wrote, "It’s very sad to know about Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj’s death. There are certain people whom you meet in your life journey and they leave an impression in your heart. I remember when I was in the National School of Drama, Birju Ji used to be the director of the Kathak academy just adjacent to NSD’s building. Meeting him frequently during my at NSD was just amazing''.

