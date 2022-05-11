Alia Bhatt Recreates Viral ‘land Kara De’ Video In Hilarious Ad; Netizens Hail Vipin Sahu

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is once again dominating the headlines with her recent ad shoot with Roadies fame and internet sensation, Vipin Sahu. The Raazi actor got featured in a new ad with Vipin, one who went viral on social media for his paragliding videos. In an ad for a chocolate brand, Vipin recreated the famous video, 'Land Kara De', as Alia Bhatt plays the instructor.

Vipin Sahu became an internet sensation in 2019 after his video went viral which sees him experiencing paragliding for the first time in Himachal Pradesh's Bir Billing. The video was immortalised through memes and left netizens in splits.

Alia Bhatt recreates Vipin Sahu's 'LAND KARA DE' video

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vipin Sahu dropped the video in the Reels section in which he is seen paragliding while shooting a selfie stick, while Alia Bhatt is seen as his instructor. Repeating the same lines which he had in the original video, Sahu says in Hindi, "It’s foggy all around. I was crazy to come here", continuing, "I don’t want a long ride. Bhai 500 zyada le le par land kara de (Take 500 rupees more but please let me land)."

Alia Bhatt then takes out the chocolate bar and hands it to him after which Vipin is seen eating the chocolate bar.

Watch the video here:

Vipin Sahu says, 'Who Said A meme Can't achieve the heights?'

Talking about achieving heights in the caption, Vipin penned a heartfelt note as he mentioned, "Who Said A meme Can't achieve the heights? Who said A meme has just a life of 1 -2 months ? Breaking all the bakwas stereotypes and shooting with @aliaabhatt Thnku @cadburyperkindia for This wonderful opportunity And I almost lived a dream life by shooting you @aliaabhatt I get nervous in the first shot coz I even can't imagine that one day we both will sit together and have a chit chat. I don't remember @aliaabhatt hairdresser name but I can't thank enough him also , he was such a sweet bodybuilder guy And thanks all the members @memechatapp".

Netizens say, 'congratulations for touching heights'

Netizens were quick to react after witnessing their favourite Roadies contestant 'achieving heights' with the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor and the comment section is proof of it.

A fan commented, "@vipinkumar__official congratulations bro ...... Tum hamesa asmaan ki uchaiyo me raho....", another one wrote, "Wowwwww...Congratulations... Aisehi aur uchaiyaan chuoge aap dekhna". One fan mentioned, "you're touching heights".

Image: Instagram/@vipinkumar__official