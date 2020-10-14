Alison Victoria's Net Worth: Check Out How Well Off The 'Windy City Rehab' Star Is

Alison Victoria, an American television host and interior designer, rose to fame after season 1 of Windy City Rehab premiered in January 2019. Best known for hosting the television series Kitchen Crashers, Alison has been a part of several other TV shows. Here's a quick look at Alison Victoria's net worth.

Alison Victoria's net worth

As per a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Alison Victoria's net worth is Rs 22 crore ($3 million). A report by Everipedia.org mentioned that Alison moved from Chicago to Las Vegas to attend the University of Nevada in 1999. After she graduated, she commenced working at Christopher Homes in LA and became the youngest designer out there. After its success, in 2001, that is two years later, she launched her own- Alison Victoria Interiors, at Chicago and Las Vegas.

It all began in 2011 when she hosted the television series titled Kitchen Crashers till 2016. According to the website Diynetwork.com, the show chronicled the story of weekend warriors across the country, who got more than they bargained for; when they ran into designer Alison Victoria and her Kitchen Crashers at the home improvement store. Alison and her crew then made a total transformation for her clients.

In the show Windy City Rehab, Alison shows off her designing expertise alongside her lead contractor, Donovan Eckhardt, as the duo takes up challenging projects together. Victoria has also appeared on TV series like Hotel Impossible, DIY Insider, Windy City Rehab, Rock the Block, and others. The 38-year-old's Instagram gives a peek into her several other ventures.

A report by TheCinemaholic gave away details about Alison's personal life. Alison met Luke Harding through a dating website, match.com, and love blossomed between the duo. Alison got officially engaged in June 2013, and the duo got hitched in the same year in the French Room at The Drake Hotel. However, it was a close-knit private ceremony with around 120 people, including family members and friends, stated the report.

