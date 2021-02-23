All You Need To Know About Pamela Austin, The Star Of 'Dodge' Commercials

Pamela Austin was an American actor who appeared in a couple of Elvis Presley movies. However, the actor gained fame for a long series of popular automobile TV commercials and ad prints for Dodge. Here is more information about the actor who soon gained the nickname of “Dodge Rebellion Girl”.

Pamela Austin's Dodge commercial

In the mid-1960s, Pamela gained much recognition after her appearance in Dodge commercials. In the ads, she appeared as a damsel in distress who was menaced by sharks, falling from a drawbridge, a roof, etc. The actor appeared in around 20 commercials and her tag line at the end of each ad was “The Dodge Rebellion wants you!” Check out some of the videos from the ad commercials below.

1966 dodge charger

The early life of Pamela Austin

Pamela Austin was born in Omaha in Nebraska and she spent a part of her childhood in Europe. Austin studied at Sacramento State College where she pursued a dance course. During her college days, she found work with the Tony Martin nightclub act upon arriving in Hollywood, a report in Glamour Girl of the Silver Screen mentions.

Career of Pamela Austin

In the year 1961, Pamela debuted in Hollywood with the film Blue Hawaii. She shared the screen with Elvis Presley and the film was directed by Norman Taurog. The actor then went on to star in The Chapman Report, which released in the year 1962 and was directed by George Cukor. She went on to do films like Rome Adventure, Critic’s Choice, The Caretakers, Hootenanny Hoot, Kissin’ cousins, Perils of Pauline, Agatha, No Surrender, and The Dressmaker. The Dressmaker became the final film Pamela ever did.

Pamela Austin has also worked in numerous TV series. The actor debuted on the small screen with the show Surfside 6, which premiered in the year 1961. She went on to star in more series titled Lawman, 77 Sunset Strip, The Fugitive, Wagon Train, The Twilight zone, My Three Sons, The Wild Wild West, The Virginian and It Takes a Thief. Pamela has also been in Columbo: Blueprint for Murder and Screenplay, both of the shows premiered in 1972 and 1980 respectively. The Screenplay became the final TV series of her career.

Image credits: Still from a commercial for Dodge

