Allu Arjun Comments On Nepotism: "We Are All Brand Ambassadors, What To Say?"

Tollywood star Allu Arjun, who is currently gearing up for the release of his film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo spoke about various subjects in an exclusive interview with Republic TV. The actor was questioned on his take on nepotism, his favourite fashion icon, his clash with Mahesh Babu's film amongst other topics.

Allu Arjun's take on nepotism

Allu Arjun stated that 'everyone is a brand ambassador for it'. Claiming that he looks at it like a 'cultural thing', the Tollywood star said, "Like when you see Chiranjeevi guru, he’s popular with his dancer, you have the nostalgic travel with him and then you see his son dance. For example, there is Bruce Lee, who is iconic for fights. If I see Bruce Lee’s son do the same kick as his father, there is some joy that I feel, and if he is also successful, that connects in a way people look at it as nepotism.

READ: Ala Vaikunthapurramloo: Allu Arjun Reacts To Clash With Mahesh Babu, Return After 'gap'

Giving his innovative take on nepotism, Allu Arjun stated that he likes to see has 'love' that has been passed down from the yesteryear generation to the next generation. Banking on talent, the actor further adds, "It is easy for us because my father is a producer, I got the platform, but to survive for 15 years, maybe not. For an initial start, it did help, for the initial push, that many self-made actors have, we respect them, like Chiranjeevi Garu, but we also have our struggles and expectations to match There are always two sides of the coin."

Actor's next release:

Allu Arjun will be seen next in an action drama film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The trailer of the film was released on YouTube on January 7, 2020. The trailer is being loved as it showcases actor Allu Arjun in the action hero avatar. The film has been written by Trivikram and hits theatres on January 12, 2020.

READ: Ala Vaikunthapurramloo: Allu Arjun Reacts To Clash With Mahesh Babu, Return After 'gap'

The trailer of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was released on Tuesday. The trailer promises a good ride as it packed with action, impactful dialogues, and a stellar cast. The highlight of the trailer also seems to be the music in the trailer. The trailer also features actors Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Murli Sharma and Jayaram, amongst others.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will have South Indian actor Jayaram playing the role of a rich father. Tabu will also be seen playing a significant role while Pooja Hegde plays the role of Allu Arjun’s love interest. The film reportedly revolves around a rich man and his driver. Their baby boys get exchanged by mistake.

READ: Allu Arjun Proved He Is A Stylish Superstar When He Donned These Hairstyles; See Pics

READ: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s 'OMG Daddy': Fans Find The Allu Arjun Song Quirky, Foot-tapping

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.