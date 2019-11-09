Allu Arjun Says Pooja Hegde 1st Actress He's Repeating, Opens Up On Working With Veterans

With a movie after almost two years, Allu Arjun fans are excited for his next Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, that’s releasing on Sankranthi. Apart from the ‘Stylish Star’s trademark swag, one-liners, action and dance, the movie also consists of an impressive ensemble. The Tollywood star opened up on his co-stars and more in an exclusive interview with Republic TV.

Allu Arjun is working with the veterans of not just Tollywood, but also Bollywood star Tabu, Malayalam star Jayaram and veteran of Marathi films and more, Sachin Khedekar.

When asked about what he learnt from them, the actor said, “There are 5-6 veteran actors. There is Mr Rajendra Prasad garu, Tabu ma'm, Malayalam actor Jayaram garu, there is Mr Sachin and Murli Sharma garu. All of them are very senior actors.” “I have worked with Mr Rajendra Prasad garu many times and there have been a lot of takeaways. And now with Tabu, there have been a lot of takeaways in terms of performances. I worked with Jayaram for the first time, and there have a lot of personal takeaways and Murli Sharma garu did one of his best performances ever in this film," he continued. The actor also said, "I’m very happy to work with such a fine actor like him in this film. I may not be able to sit and decode, but have a lot of takeaways."

The movie also marks his reunion with Pooja Hegde after Duvvada Jagannadham and director Trivikram after two films, Julayi and Son Of Satyamurthy. “Trivikram garu is my third time. Within my first 10 films, I have done 3 films with Trivikram garu, three in the last decade, I don’t think I have done 3 films with the same director in such a short span and that itself shows how comfortable you are with each other," Allu Arjun said.

"Both the films we have done are also very successful films, hope we strike a hat-trick with this one," he said.

Allu Arjun further said, “As far as Pooja is concerned, she is looking very beautiful. I have seen her transformation from DJ to Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. And have seen her maturity grow, and she has done a much finer performance than she has done in DJ."

"I have almost never repeated any of my heroines Pooja is probably the first heroine I have repeated,” he added.

The songs of Allu Arjun movies are always a highlight and tend to get popular, courtesy some peppy beats and dance moves. That has also been the story with Ramuloo Ramulaa, OMG Daddy and Samajavaragamana getting popular. ‘Bunny’, however, says he has never got himself involved in the composition or choreography of the songs.

“It is more of a director and music director’s call. And when it is ready they ask for feedback. They send it through a message. Sometimes I say superb, sometimes I say good, and sometimes that it is not working out that much, and then it is worked upon,” he shared.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo releases on January 12. This will be a day after Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru hits the screens. The film has been produced by his father Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna.

