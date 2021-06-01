Amazon Prime Youth Offer: Here's How You Can Avail Amazon Prime Subscription At Rs 499/yr

Amazon India has announced a new offer for the youth. The popular OTT platform has introduced a Youth Offer on Amazon Prime, in which it is giving a 50 per cent discount for users aged between 18-24. Users availing of Amazon Prime Youth Offer will also be able to access prime deals like free and fast delivery services, access to Amazon Prime Video and Music.

Amazon Prime announces new offer for youth

In the Amazon Prime Youth Offer, users between the age of 18 and 24 can now get an Amazon Prime subscription at Rs 164 for three months or Rs 499 for one year. Subscribers aged 18-24 years are eligible to get up to Rs 500 cashback. This offer is applicable for subscribers buying the three-month membership or the annual membership. This offer can only be availed in mobile via Android app & mobile browser version for other OS.

To avail of the Youth Offer on Prime memberships, all you have to do is :

Download the Amazon Prime app and Sign up.

Customers must verify their age by uploading 1 ID Proof (Aadhar Card/ Pan Card / Voter ID Card/ Driver's License) and 1 Selfie.

Customers have to pay by electronic payment methods (credit card, debit card, net banking or Amazon pay balance.

Customers need to pay Rs 999 or Rs 329 and once the age is verified Rs 500 or Rs 165 will be credited within 48 hours to the customer’s Amazon Pay balance account.

Earlier, Amazon discontinued offering its monthly Prime membership in India, priced at Rs. 129 and free trial after new guidelines from the Reserve Bank of India asked for the implementation of an additional factor of authentication (AFA) for processing recurring online transactions.

Amazon on its FAQ page has written, “Please note that effective 1 April 2021, owing to a Reserve Bank of India mandate, your bank may not be able to process any new requests for automated payments on your credit/debit cards. Therefore, effective 27 April 2021, we have temporarily discontinued: (i) new member sign-ups for Amazon Prime Free Trial and (ii) new member sign-ups for Monthly Prime Membership until further notice. You can continue enjoying Prime membership benefits by renewing/signing up for the 3 month or Annual Prime Membership here. Effective 27 April 2021, the update under this notice will supersede any conflicting positions in the Prime T&Cs below.”

(Image- Representative image)

