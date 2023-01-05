Amid Myositis Battle, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins Dubbing For 'Shaakuntalam'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has started dubbing for her most anticipated film 'Shaakuntalam'. The actress made the announcement by posting an image from the recording studio on her Instagram handle on Thursday.

The actor, who is still recovering from Myositis, shared a quote by author Nikki Rowe along with the picture. “Art is my cure to all this madness, sadness, and loss of belonging in the world & through it I’ll walk myself home. -Nikki Rowe #shaakuntalam," her caption read.

Check the post here:

More about Gunasekhar's 'Shaakuntalam'

Earlier, Samantha also shared a promo of the RR sessions and showcased the magic of a beautiful glimpse of 'Symphony Orchestra Budapest'.

The 'Yashoda' actress wrote, "Let the magic begin The grandeur gets grander..! #Shaakuntalam RR sessions with Symphony Orchestra Budapest, in Hungary."

The romance drama 'Shaakuntalam' was written and directed by Gunasekhar and is based on the play 'Shakuntala' by Kalidasa. The actress will be playing the titular role alongside Dev Mohan as King Dushyant.

Mohan Babu, Gautami, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagalla will also be a part of the project. Another inclusion to the star cast is Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha portraying the role of Prince Bharata.

'Shaakuntalam' is slated to hit the theatres PAN-India in multiple languages on February 17. Furthermore, Samantha also has 'Citadel' and 'Kushi' in the works, in addition to 'Shaakuntalam'.