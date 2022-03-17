Amid Ongoing War, Ukraine President Zelenskyy’s 'Servant Of The People' To Air On Netflix

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Netflix made an announcement that the platform will be streaming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s satirical TV series, Servant of the People, which originally aired on 16th October 2015 to 28th March 2019. Swedish television group Eccho Rights released a statement regarding the airing of the show on the OTT platform.

Servant of the People is a Ukrainian political satire comedy television series created and backed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who essayed the lead role in the show. The series has been garnering amazing reviews from the audience amid the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine. A film adaptation of the series, Servant of the People 2, was later released in 2016.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s political satire comedy series, Servant of the People, will be airing on Netflix. It was revealed by the Swedish television group Eccho Rights managing partner Nicola Söderlund in a statement in which she shed light on how it was an important document of where Zelensky came from. She also added that the series was a fascinating, important and historic piece of television to watch amid war. The statement read-

"The series is a comedy but also an important document of where Zelensky comes from. His fictional president is a normal man, who grows into his role as a heroic and adored leader. While the real-world scenario facing Zelensky and the Ukrainian people is far more grim and appalling than the comedy of the series, there are obvious parallels with the real-world situation, and Servant of the People is a fascinating, important and historic piece of television."

More about Servant of the People

Created and produced by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the series featured a bunch of talented artists namely Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Stanislav Boklan, Yevhen Koshovy, Yury Krapov, Olena Kravets, Oleksandr Pikalov, Nataliya Sumska, Olha Zhukovtsova-Kyiashko, Dmitry Surzhikov, Kateryna Kisten, Halyna Bezruk, Valentina Ishchenko and Stepan Kazanin among others.

While the first season of the show aired in 2015, the second and the third seasons were released in 2017 and 2019 respectively. The series followed the story of a teacher who becomes the President of the country amid a rage against corruption that goes viral on social media.

