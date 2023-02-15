Amit Mondal, 22-year-old YouTuber, Dies In Tragic Accident

Amit Mondal, a 22-year-old specially-abled YouTuber, died on Wednesday after a tragic road accident in West Bengal. According to reports, the YouTuber was riding a scooty with two of his friends on Tuesday afternoon when he met with an accident. Amit was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The YouTuber's condition deteriorated late at night and was then shifted to Kolkata's SSKM hospital. Amit was known for his trendy vlogs. His death has left thousands of his followers in shock.

Take a look at a few of his reels and pictures:

Amit rose to fame through his social media campaigns. He belonged to a lower-middle-class family, whose parents were contractual workers in the local municipality.

Amit often shared and discussed important topics such as body shaming, mental health issues and self-love. He had over one lakh followers on Instagram and over three lakh subscribers on YouTube.