A few months ago, after a Norwegian all-men dance crew named Quick Style showed off their moves on a peppy Bollywood track at a wedding, the trend has taken over the Internet. The all-men crew grooved on Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif starrer Kala Chashma while increasing the mass popularity of the song.

The trend that has left people sending in their videos from all corners, involves a group of dancers with one designated person who twerks to the peppy song. Apart from this, a new addition to this series of dance videos is one of a group of girls playing volleyball and grooving to the song. Now, Amul, known for its witty topicals on social media, joined the Kala Chasma bandwagon with a trendy post.

Amul celebrates viral Kala Chashma trend

On Wednesday, the official Twitter handle of the dairy brand Amul shared a doodle that featured the animated version of the two actors Sidharth and Katrina from the song Kala Chashma from the film Baar Baar Dekho. The topical had Kala Chashma, peela chakhna. Amul Remix with tea!" inscribed on it. "#Amul Topical: Remixed Bollywood hit goes viral globally!" the caption on the post read.

The remix version of the popular party track which has been garnering immense likes and views on social media is being imitated by various celebrities from across the globe. From K-pop singers to celebrity TV hosts in the US, all are seen shaking a leg to this high-energy Bollywood number.

Earlier, Hollywood star Demi Lovato, who recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, shared a BTS clip where she and the host could be seen pulling off a small skit with Kala Chashma playing in the backdrop. The post received immense love from Lovato's Indian fans, who mentioned how 'special' it was to see a Bollywood song making its way internationally.

Other than this, K-pop group WINNER members Yoon (Seungyoon), Jinu (Jinwoo), Hoony (Seunghoon), and Mino joined the viral dance trend, slipped on the glasses and showed off their steps in a ‘pajama party.' The trend also recently found its viewers in the sports arena after a series win against Zimbabwe, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan took to Instagram to share glimpses of the celebrations. Team India matched steps to Kala Chashma and wowed fans with the surprise dance celebration.