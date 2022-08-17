Amul Dedicates Topical To 'Big Bull' Rakesh Jhunjhunwala; 'Apne Bal Se Bulland Bana...'

Indian businessman and investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's sudden demise sent shockwaves all across the nation. Widely referred to as the 'big bull' of the Indian stock market, the businessman's death came as a major setback for the business world. Jhunjhunwala died in Mumbai on Sunday morning after suffering from cardiac arrest. Just a few days after his death, Amul paid a heartfelt tribute to the business magnate via a monochrome doodle.

Amul pays tribute to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

On Tuesday, Dairy brand Amul took to its official Instagram handle and shared a doodle that featured the animated version of Jhunjhunwala sitting on a chair. To take note, there's also a bull placed beside him that is inspired by the late businessman's nickname. The black and white doodle also had a heartfelt note inscribed on it that read, "Apne bal se bulland bana. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala 1960-2022."Sharing the post, Amul's handle captioned it as, "#Amul Topical: Tribute to the legendary big bull of India!"

Here, take a look at the post:

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans took to the comments section and paid tribute to the departed soul. One of the users wrote, "Rest in power Rakesh Ji," another wrote, "Rip Rakesh Jhunjhunwala........om shant", while the other user wrote, "Miss you."

More about Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's death

Jhunjhunwala was reportedly in a wheelchair for a long time and suffered from multiple health issues. He was suffering from multiple ailments including kidney issues. He was brought to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital at 6:45 am, where he was declared dead. The ace investor was 62 at the time of his death. The business magnate had a net worth of $5.5 billion. Moreover, he was survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter. Apart from being an investor, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was the chairman of Aptech Limited and Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Image: Republic world/Instagram@amul_india