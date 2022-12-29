Anant Ambani Gets Engaged To Radhika Merchant, Roka Ceremony Photos Out

Mukesh and Nita Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant, on Thursday, in Darbar of Lord Srinathji, Rajasthan. Pictures from the event are going viral on social media.

Parimal Nathwani, Director-corporate Affairs of Reliance Industries Limited, confirmed the news on his Twitter handle.

Sharing a picture of the couple, Nathwani wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to dearest Anant and Radhika for their Roka ceremony at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara. May Lord Shrinath ji’s blessings be with you always."

In the pictures, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant can be seen dressed in ethnic outfits. Orhan Awataramani, who is said to be Radhika's best friend, shared a picture of the couple on his Instagram Story and congratulated them.

Check out Nathwani's Tweet below:

Heartiest congratulations to dearest Anant and Radhika for their Roka ceremony at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara. May Lord Shrinath ji’s blessings be with you always. #AnantAmbani pic.twitter.com/BmgKDFsPYh — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) December 29, 2022

Check out a few more pictures of the newly engaged couple below:

Rajasthan | Anant Ambani visited Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasmand district. pic.twitter.com/ZWKGYn1ON0 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 29, 2022

Check out the screenshot of Orhan Awataramani Instagram story:

Anant and Radhika have been spotted together on many occasions. Radhika had also accompanied Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Ambani to Manish Malhotra's grand Diwali bash.

Who is Radhika Merchant?

Radhika Merchant, 24, is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare. Radhika studied Politics and Economics at New York University. Upon her graduation, Merchant worked as a sales professional in a real estate firm.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are said to be childhood friends. In 2018, a picture of the couple went viral on social media, in which they could be seen wearing matching green robes and looking at each other.

Merchant is also a classical dancer. A few months ago, the Ambanis organised 'arangetram' (the official ascent to the stage ceremony) for Radhika in Jio World Centre.