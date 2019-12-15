The Debate
Ananya Panday Inaugurates Christmas Celebrations At Phoenix Mall In Mumbai

Ananya Panday inaugurated Christmas celebrations at Phoenix mall in Mumbai. After the event, whilst speaking to the media she said that she was very happy

Ananya Panday inaugurated Christmas celebrations at Phoenix mall in Mumbai. After the event, whilst speaking to the media she said, "The girls were so, so, so lovely. They are so lovely, they wrote me these cards and prepared a dance on Dheeme Dheeme, which was so like, heart touching!"

 

 

