Anderson Cooper Was 'really Pissed' At Ex Benjamin Maisani After Their Son's 'first Walk'

Appearing on The Stephen Colbert Show on June 16, 2021, Anderson Cooper spoke about the incident and said that for the first time, he was away in Israel last week which was his first work trip for 60 Minutes. He was doing an interview and got a text from Wyatt’s other dad, Benjamin saying that Wyatt just walked. While other parents would have been thrilled, his reaction was “fury.”

Further, Anderson added that he got “really pissed” at Benjamin and continued to explain that he couldn’t believe he had missed this special moment. He said that in his household when he grew up, they would lie about everything, so he wanted Benjamin to lie about the walk. He said, “He should have lied and said, 'Oh no, he's not walking at all,' so when I got home and he walked, we'd be like, 'Oh my god! It's the first walk.'" According to Cooper, the baby boy has got quite the strut as well. He added that the boy walks like a “drunken sailor.”

Cooper welcomed Wyatt Morgan on April 27, 2021, and he named the boy after his late father. Benjamin Maisani was in the delivery room for the birth. Anderson knew what it was like growing up without a dad and he wanted “Wyatt to be surrounded by love.” Further, Cooper shared that because his dad died when he was 10, Father's Day was something he “avoided” until he became a parent himself.

He said, "Father's Day was something I avoided. I just didn't acknowledge it.” The pain was so great for most of his life that he didn’t know Father's Day was this date. The interesting thing about having a child is that it made him kind of connect with his dad, mom and brother’s past in a way that he never anticipated. He feels like he is in communion with his family in a strange way and remembers things about his dad that he never remembered before because he is experiencing them with Wyatt as a dad.

