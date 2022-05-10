Andy Cohen's Newborn Makes TV Debut With Dad On His Show 'Watch What Happens Live'; Watch

Popular television personality Andy Cohen recently took to social media and announced the birth of his second child, Lucy Eve, via surrogacy. She was born on April 29 and recently made her television debut with her dad on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. He streamed a video during the episode featuring himself with his daughter, as he sang her a lullaby.

Andy Cohen began a segment of his show by thanking his fans and followers for the support and love they have showered on him as he welcomed his daughter into the world. He then mentioned that it was time for Lucy Eve's television debut as he screened a video featuring the duo as he sang her a creative lullaby. He added new words to the theme song of his show as he sang in the same tune, "Lucy Cohen's got the 4-1-1, queen of midnight fun."

He then went on to thank fans for their 'love and support' and for their 'virtual cheerleading' that kept him going. He said, "As I held Lucy in the hospital, just she and I, late into her first night, I was so moved by all of your love and support. I want you to know that your virtual cheerleading of my starting a family on my own has lifted me up when I most needed it."

The television star welcomed his daughter into the world and introduced her to his social media following as he posted a picture of them together on April 30, 2022. He thanked his 'rock star surrogate' and mentioned Lucy's brother, Benjamin Allen could not wait to meet her. He wrote, "HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!! Her big brother can’t wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy."

