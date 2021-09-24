Ankita Konwar Pulls Off Complex Yoga Pose In New Post, Pens Motivational Note

Ankita Konwar's latest Instagram post is an ode to her past and how she survived. She posted a collection of two pictures that witness her having the times of her life on the beach. Konwar, who tied the knot with model and actor Milind Soman, is well-known for her posts on yoga and living a healthy life.

Ankita Konwar on Instagram

Konwar took to her social media account on Friday, 24 September 2021, and posted two pictures that see her smiling from ear to ear while on the beach. She captioned her post, "Once you decide to survive, you start to thrive." This comes after she had earlier opened up about her past trauma and heartbreak in an Instagram reel.

Ankita's post about thriving came after she posted a reel about being abused as a child and losing people close to her. She included in her caption that she had lost her brother, father and ex-lover. She also mentioned that she grew up in hostels, lived alone in foreign cities and was also cheated by people she trusted the most. In the caption of her post, she also mentioned that she was often called names for the way she looks and was judged for the person she loves. She ended on an optimistic note and left her fans and followers with the message of loving themselves. The audio that played in the background of the reel she uploaded said, "You are so wise beyond your years" and Ankita lip-synced, "It's trauma, baby". Her husband headed to the comments section quickly and lauded Ankita. He wrote, "You have come a long way, baby."

Ankita Konwar's Instagram is full of her being herself and spreading the message of positivity and healthy living. She recently took to the social media platform to post a reel of herself twirling and having the time of her life at the beach. The audio that played in the background was, "You know I learnt a long time ago I am not for everyone and I like it like that". In the caption of the post she had an important message for her followers as she wrote, "Stay true to yourself, always."

Image: Facebook/@Ankita Konwar