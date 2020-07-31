Ankita Lokhande Lists The Things That Made Sushant Happy; Repeats His Words To Arnab

In a series of stunning revelations made by ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande on Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, the Manikarnika actress said that Sushant was ‘like a child’ who found happiness in little things such as food or chocolates. Speaking exclusively with Republic TV editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Ankita said that the ‘Dil Bechara’ actor was full of life and never ‘depressed’ as the Bollywood lobby called him after his alleged suicide.

“Sushant was like a child, who would be happy seeing food. He loved chocolates and gulab jamun. He used to always say of nothing works, 'I will make short films and I will be happy',” she revealed.

Ankita further said that Sushant maintained a diary wherein he wrote all his future plans and accomplished them one by one. “I have never seen a boy who writes down his own dreams. He had a diary, where we penned every dream that he wishes to achieve in the next five years. And exactly after those many years, he had achieved everything as planned,” she said.

‘Sushant was not a depressed guy’

Ankita also confessed that it took time for her to accept the 'depression' narrative around Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She repeatedly said that he was not a guy who could commit suicide.

"He was not a man who could take such a step. Sushant was not the guy who could commit suicide. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy."

Ankita Lokhande also revealed that Sushant was so high-spirited that he was willing to work in short films if his movies do not succeed. He would always make plans for his life. And a decision such as suicide is hard to believe, she said.

Prior to his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! in 2013, Sushant was a TV star - courtesy his hit daily soap Pavitra Rishta which aired from 2009 to 2014. The actor was paired opposite Ankita Lokhande in the show and the two even went on to have a long-term relationship. They parted ways in 2016 after dating for 7 years.

The Bihar Police had on Thursday questioned Ankita Lokhande at her residence in Malad, Mumbai. She was interrogated for an hour by the Bihar Police, as per sources.

