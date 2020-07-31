'Mera Bhai Kho Raha Hai': Ankita Lokhande Recalls Terse 2019 Call With Sushant's Sister

Ankita Lokhande spoke to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief on Nation Wants To Know about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who had been in a relationship with her for 7 years in the past. In fact, the duo had their claim to fame in the entertainment industry with the TV show Pavitra Rishta during which they had allegedly begun their courtship. Expressing shock at reports of 'depression' and 'suicide' in connection to Sushant's mysterious death, Ankita Lokhande revealed the uncanny changes that she had noticed in Sushant in the last few months.

She spoke about Sushant's family revealing that she shares a close bond with them and had been in touch with them even after she broke up with the late actor in 2016. She recalled, "I was talking to Sushant's eldest sister, Rani Di, in November 2019 and she started crying. She said, 'Main Sushant ko lene gayi thi.. usko dengue hua tha aur wo aana chahta tha. (I went to get him home.. He had dengue and he wanted to come over.) Suddenly something happened and he said he won't come'."

Ankita revealed that Sushant's eldest sister, whom he had always followed obediently, was in shock as she repeated, "mera bhai kho raha hai" (I am losing my brother). Ankita said she had then reassured Rani Di asking her to give some time to Sushant and to pray for him. Ankita revealed that, within a year, Sushant had started separating from his family as he would not call either his father or sisters as much as he would in the past. She revealed that Sushant's sister had been worried that he was under bad "influences" in Mumbai.

In her interview with Republic TV, Ankita also revealed that she did not interfere in Sushant's life because he seemed happy from a distance. Ankita expressed shock and claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput could not be a 'depressed' man, as portrayed by Bollywood lobby. Lokhande who confessed that it took time for her to accept the 'depression' narrative around Sushant Singh Rajput's death, said, "He was not a man who could take such a step."

Ankita Lokhande interrogated by Mumbai Police

On Thursday, Bihar Police reached Ankita Lokhande's residence in Malad, Mumbai, to record her statement in the case of Sushant's death. Ankita was interrogated for an hour by the Bihar Police who have been in the city to further probe into the ongoing investigation by the Mumbai Police. Apart from Ankita Lokhande, Bihar cops, on Thursday, also retrieved Sushant's phone call details and social media account details from the Cyber Cell in Mumbai and his bank statement's from Kotak Mahindra Bank in Mumbai.

