Ankita Lokhande Recounts Precise Moment She Heard Of Sushant's 'suicide'; Speaks To Arnab

Ankita Lokhande, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, teared up while recounting the horrifying moment when she was informed about her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide on June 14. She recalled the unexpected shock when she was woken from sleep by a call from an unknown number who informed her of the actor's tragic demise.

"I picked up the call and there was this reporter and she said 'Ankita!! Sushant has committed suicide. And I was finished!.. It was something.. you don't expect something like this.. It is very difficult for me.. and for all of us.. I went out.. my mom was there.. and it was all over. All news channels had only this.. that Sushant is no more.. that he had committed suicide, that was the headline.. and I didn't know what to do.", said Ankita to Republic TV.

Lokhande also confessed that it took time for her to accept the 'depression' narrative around Sushant Singh Rajput's death, said, "He was not a man who could take such a step." and alleged that it was unbelievable for her to accept that the actor took away his own life. She recalled that Sushant had always been a very happy-go-lucky person and had faced bigger adversities in life when they were in a relationship.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Bihar Police reached Ankita Lokhande's residence in Malad, Mumbai, to record her statement in the case of Sushant's death. Ankita was interrogated for an hour by the Bihar Police who have been in the city to further probe into the ongoing investigation by the Mumbai Police. Apart from Ankita Lokhande, Bihar cops, on Thursday, also retrieved Sushant's phone call details and social media account details from the Cyber Cell in Mumbai and his bank statement's from Kotak Mahindra Bank in Mumbai.

Prior to his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! in 2013, Rajput was a TV star courtesy his hit daily soap Pavitra Rishta, which aired from 2009 to 2014. The actor was paired opposite Lokhande in the show and the two even went on to have a long-term relationship. They parted ways in 2016 after dating for 7 years.

Rhea Chakraborty, meanwhile, who was Sushant's girlfriend for a year till his death and is now named as accused in the FIR lodged by Sushant's father, has sought the shifting of the case to Mumbai in a plea to the Supreme Court. She is likely to move for an urgent hearing on Friday.

The full interview of Ankita Lokhande with Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know will air at 9 PM on Saturday.

