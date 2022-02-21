Anmol Ambani & Khrisha Shah Tie The Knot; First Pics From Wedding Ceremony Out | See

It is celebration time for the Ambani family, as Anmol Ambani, the elder son of Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani, tied the knot with Khrisha Shah on Sunday, February 20. Now, a day after their marriage, the first photo of the newlywed couple as man and wife has gone viral on social media. The picture in question was shared by philanthropist and entrepreneur Pinky Reddy on Instagram.

In the post shared by Pinky Reddy, she can be seen posing alongside several prominent guests who graced the wedding. In one of the photos, the newlywed couple can be seen holding hands as they perform the holy rituals together. While Khrisha looks gorgeous in red designer bridal wear, Anmol Ambani has opted for a white sherwani which was topped with a pink turban. Donning varmalas, the two gaze down as the camera captures them together. While sharing the photo online, Pinky Reddy wrote, “Beautiful wedding. God bless Anmol & Khrisha. Super fun catching up with old friends, Tina & Anil are super warm hosts (sic).”

The post also gives a glimpse into the prominent faces who attended the function. Abhishek Bachchan, Natasha Nanda and the groom's mother Tina can be seen smiling. Speaking of the Ambani family, Tina's sister-in-law Nita Ambani made an appearance with daughter Isha to give her blessings to the couple. Take a look at the post below:

The wedding took place on February 20 at Anil Ambani's posh residence, Sea Wind, in Cuffe Parade, Mumbai. As per media reports, the couple got engaged back in December 2021. Reportedly, the engagement function was a private affair between the newlyweds' family and close friends.

Shweta Bachchan shares pic from Anmol Ambani & Krisha Shah's wedding

Speaking more about the wedding, on Sunday, photos of Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan from Anmol Ambani's wedding also set the internet ablaze. It was Shweta who took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of them attending the high profile wedding ceremony together. The Bachchan trio flaunted their love for traditional weaves, while Shweta and Navya dazzled in a lehenga, Jaya Bachchan opted for a gorgeous red saree.

(Image: @pinkyreddyofficial/Instagram)