Anne Hathaway Drops Pics Of 'unforgettable Evening' In Paris With Priyanka Chopra; See

Earlier in the first week of June, American actor Anne Hathaway, Priyanka Chopra and BLACKPINK singer Lisa came under one roof for attending a luxury jewellery brand's launch event in Paris. The three celebrities attended the launch of Bulgari's latest collection - 'Eden the Garden of Wonders.' While the trio surely made several heads turn in their glamorous outfits, what caught fans' attention was their stunning pictures together that surfaced online and gave fans a sneak-peek into their bond. Recently, actor Anne Hathaway took to her social media space and treated fans with yet another glimpse of the 'unforgettable evening'.

Anne Hathaway shares throwback pic from Paris event

Anne Hathaway took to her Instagram handle on Friday and shared a pic featuring herself alongside Priyanka Chopra, BLACKPINK's Lisa and entrepreneur JCBabin. The four of them were all smiles as they posed with each other. In the photo, Priyanka Chopra can be seen wearing a brown-coloured shimmery dress with a plunging neckline. Anne Hathaway on the other hand, opted for a yellow-coloured collared outfit. The South Korean pop sensation Lisa also went for a similar yellow shade comprising a crop top and a skirt. Hathaway also shared a solo pic of herself.

Sharing the photos, Anne Hathaway reminisced the 'unforgettable' evening and penned a heartfelt note in the caption. Hathaway wrote, "Still on cloud nine from @bulgari’s stunning gala in Paris. What an unforgettable evening. 💛#Bulgari #EdenTheGardenofWonders #Bulgari HighJewelry"

Take a look at the post here:

When Anne Hathaway confessed she was obsessed with Priyanka Chopra's skincare routine

Earlier in 2019, while promoting her film Serenity with Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway revealed in an interview that she googles Priyanka Chopra's skincare routine. The 39-year-old actor stated, "Priyanka Chopra’s skin. Right? I have nothing on her. My God! So right now I am online every night going… ‘What is she… how did she do it".

Take a look:

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra