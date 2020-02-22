Anu Sithara Loves Anarkali Kurtas More Than Anything And These Pictures Are Proof

Popular Mollywood actor Anu Sithara has been the favourite of the Malayalam cine-goers from the time she stepped into the entertainment industry. Much like her movies, her sartorial fashion choices also make headlines. A self-proclaimed lover of ethnic wear, Anu Sithara is often seen decked up in stunning Anarkali kurtas. Acing her ethnic looks, these pictures of Anu Sithara prove that she loves Anarkali Kurtas more than anything, take a look.

Pictures of Anu Sithara in Anarkali kurta:

In one of here recent Instagram pictures, Anu Sithara is seen posing for the camera wearing a stunning red Anarkali kurta. The hand-embroidered Anarkali kurta from Boat Song and the minimal make-up look suited Anu Sithara very well. The actor completed the look with a pair of pure silver Chandbali earrings.

Anu Sithara recently turned muse for husband Vishnu Prasad's lens, wearing an exquisite black Anarkali kurta. The Indian wear designed by Jaffar Imam had a stunning gold embroidered border dupatta. Adding ethnic jhumkis to her OOTD, the actor flashed her million-dollar smile.

Anu Sithara's recent endeavour with blue was all things gorgeous. Dressed in a long blue Anarkali kurta, the actor completed her look with statement earrings, minimal makeup, and a red bindi. Anu Sithara looked stunning as she posed for her husband Vishnu's camera.

Promo Image Courtesy: Anu Sithara Instagram

