Anup Jalota To Play Satya Sai Baba In His Upcoming Film; Read Details

Singer and actor Anup Jalota will soon be seen in Satya Sai Baba's biopic. Bhajan maestro and Padma Shri awardee will play the lead role of Satya Sai Baba in the film which is directed by Vicky Ranawat. The poster of Satya Sai Baba biopic was recently released by the Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Read on to know what the actor has to say about playing the lead role.

Anup Jalota to play Satya Sai Baba in his biopic

Anup Jalota had signed a number of films in the past. He had decided to sign movies many years ago when he was first offered this role in Satya Sai Baba biopic. The film was delayed and will finally be made now. Anup said, "I am glad that I got an opportunity to play Satya Sai Baba because I have believed in his ideals and principles. I have also observed him closely and read a lot about him. It required great research and playing this character will be a challenge."

Image Source: PR handout

A source close to the actor mentioned that he bears an uncannily striking resemblance to Satya Sai Baba. They added, "He also happens to be Sai Baba's follower and has been closely associated with him for many years. It gives us an edge because Anupji is well-versed in Baba's mannerisms and nuances. It helps us greatly because we can be as realistic as possible. He's thrilled to be a part of the film and taking a keen interest in every aspect."

More about Anup Jalota's film Satya Sai Baba

The film will also feature actors like feature Sadhika Randhawa, Jackie Shroff, Govind Namdev, Arun Bakshi, Mushtaq Khan in important roles. The lyrics of the songs are written by Sudhakar Sharma and the song is composed by Bappi Lahiri and Sumeet Tappu. Babban Rao Ghulap of Atman Films presents the film produced by Balkrishn Shrivastav of A-One Creation. The story of the film is written by Sachindra Sharma and will be co-produced by Subhash Sehgal, Ankita and Nikita Shrivastav. The film is said to release on January 22, 2021.

Image Source: PR handout

About Satya Sai Baba

Satya Sai Baba was an Indian guru and philanthropist who had many followers in India. The former president of India, late Abdul Kalam Azad, Superstar Rajnikanth, Aishwarya Rai, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and many such notable personalities believed in Satya Sai Baba. The small village of Putapurti did not have roads earlier, however, today it has world-renowned hospitals, music and education centres and many other facilities for the common man. Even though he took Samadhi, many people around the world believe in him and believe that he will again incarnate as Prem Sai.

