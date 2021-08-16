Anupam Kher Meets Indian Ambassador In US, Posts Independence Day Celebratory Videos

Actor Anupam Kher, who is quite active on social media while interacting with fans with his amazing video, recently met Indian Ambassador in the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu in Washington DC. The actor took to Instagram and shared a video while documenting his visit to Taranjit Singh’s residence in the US. The actor gave a short tour of the bureaucrats’ house while clicking himself with the Indian national flag and also called it the ‘best flag.’

Anupam Kher meets Indian Ambassador in the US

The video began with Anupam standing outside Taranjit’s house while sharing his happiness of paying him a visit on the Independence Day. As and when he gets inside the house, he shows the amazing architecture and gets mesmerized by the beautiful house. After that, he proceeds to meet Taranjit who thanked him for gracing him and also shared his pleasure to host him on such a glorious day. While captioning the video, Anupam wrote, “Happy Independence Day. Thank you, Hon. Ambassador of India in USA #TaranjitSinghSandhu Ji for inviting me for lunch at your residence # IndiaHouse in Washington. Apart from the delicious lunch It was a really wonderful and learning experience to listen to you talk about our country so passionately! It is diplomats like you who represent India in various countries of the world so brilliantly! Jai Ho!”

Independence Day celebrations in the US

Apart from this, the actor also shared another video where he took part in the Independence Day celebrations in the US where the Indians gathered in huge amounts and celebrated the day with utmost zeal. The video showed how a helicopter bestowed rose petals on the people as they cheer and root for the country on the special day. Fans can also hear patriotic songs playing in the background as Anupam address the gathering and wish them. “भारत माता की जय!! इस नारे की गूंज आज सारे विश्व में गूंजी। (Bharat Mata ki Jai, this slogan has gained prominent all over the world now) What a SPECTACULAR #IndiaIndependenceDay celebration!! Thank you my wonderful fellow Indians from #WashingtonDC #Maryland & #Virginia @manish.sood @Intense102.9fm #DeepaSood and the organisers of #IndiaDay for making it one of the most memorable days. Your love and patriotism towards India, your homeland touched the soul of my heart. Jai Hind.”

IMAGE: ANUPAMKHER/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.