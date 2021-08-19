Anupam Kher Wishes Legendary Actor Robert DeNiro On B'day; Calls Him 'Godfather Of Acting'

Anupam Kher has worked with one of the prominent American actors, Robert DeNiro, with whom he posted a couple of pictures on social media and wished him on his birthday. Kher even wrote an overwhelming note for his Silver Lining Playbook co-star, DeNiro, and added a throwback picture of them together from a few days back. Many of the fans were thrilled to see their pictures together and dropped in birthday wishes for the actor.

Anupam Kher’s special birthday wish for Robert DeNiro

Anupam Kher recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures in which he can be seen posing with Robert DeNiro. In the first one, Anupam Kher can be seen wearing a grey shirt with black pants while on the other hand, DeNiro can be seen sporting a blue tee with off-white cargo jeans and a black jacket on. In the next picture, the Saraansh actor was seen gifting Robert DeNiro his book.

In the caption, he first wished the actor a very happy and healthy birthday and wished that God gave him all the happiness in the world. Praising him further, he stated, “You have inspired generations of actors all over the world. On a personal level every moment spent with you is most precious and a big learning experience! Thank you for the most delicious dinner and an amazing evening few days back!!” He even added hashtags that referred to Robert DeNiro as the ‘Godfather of acting’ and an ‘inspiration’ along with other hashtags such as #RobertDeNiro #Friend #Inspiration #YourBestIsToday.

Numerous fans took to Anupam Kher’s Instagram post, poured in cute wishes for The Deer Hunter actor, and even complimented how they looked great together. A fan also stated that there were two legendary actors in one frame while another referred to them as the ‘two living legends’. Another fan took to the comments section and showered hearts and heart-eyed emojis to express their love for the two actors. Take a look at some of the reactions to Anupam Kher’s birthday wish for Robert DeNiro.





Anupam Kher and Robert DeNiro share a beautiful bond together which was earlier depicted in one of the Instagram posts shared by Anupam. In the post, the actor revealed a lesser-known story behind the cute monochrome picture he shared. He even revealed that he never thought that he’d receive an opportunity to work with DeNiro in Silver Lining Playbook.

