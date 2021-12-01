Anupama The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Of The East? Here Are All The Similarities In The Plots

Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupama has been one of the most popular Indian television shows ever since its premiere in 2020. The show revolves around Ganguly's character, Anupamaa who catches her husband of 25-years cheating on her with one of his co-workers. Well, if you're a fan of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, this plot probably sounds familiar. The Amazon Prime show starring Rachel Brosnahan is all about a young woman, whose life takes a 180-degree turn when her husband leaves her for his secretary. Both the main characters of these shows have a lot in common and have risen despite it all. Let's have a look at some of the similarities between Anupama and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Similarities between Anupama and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Although one would never think these two shows have much in common, they really do. Anupamaa and Miriam Midge Maisel, two housewives were both left by their husbands for another woman, who they got friendly with at their workplace. The two of them, who spent most of their lives as devoted wives and mothers, decided to take matters into their own hands and get a divorce after being cheated on. Maisel, from a Jewish background, did so at a time when divorce was frowned upon, in the 1950s and 60s. Meanwhile, Anupamaa's character, set in the current times in Gujarat, stuck to her decision no matter the backlash she faced. The two women stayed strong in the face of their divorce and took on any challenge that came their way to stand strong in the end. It is also important to note that both the women's husbands tried to get them back with apologies and by stating their regret, but they stayed firm on their decision.

Anupamaa and Midge found their voice

Another similarity between the two women is that they both decided to follow their passion after their separation from their partners. Mrs Maisel discovered that she was good at stand-up comedy and enjoyed performing on stage. Although the first time she did stand up was when she was dejected and drunk, however, it later turns into her profession. She does well for herself and eventually goes on several tours. As for Anupamaa, she too realised her potential and made a career of her passion — dancing. In the serial, Rupali's character establishes her own dance academy. She also gets the opportunity to form a partnership deal with Anuj Kapadia, a business tycoon and her college batchmate. She went from being an under-confident woman to finding her voice while establishing a business for herself. Anupamaa's character growth is also massive, as she grew to be a strong independent woman with high self-esteem, who refuses to be disrespected or brought down by others.

Anupama and Mrs. Maisel are surprisingly similar in the situations they have gone through and how they have grown as women along the way. Both the shows are fan-favourites and have a huge fan-following. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel teaser for its fourth season was recently released and promised fans an adventure alongside the much-loved Midge. The upcoming season will air on February 18, 2022, and will see Midge shake things up on the career front.

(Image: Instagram/@love.u.anupama, @maiseltv)