Anusha Dandekar Reveals She Won’t Enter 'Bigg Boss 15', Says 'It's Never Been My Thing'

Anusha Dandekar recently held an interesting Q&A session with her fans on social media and gave them a chance to ask fun and quirky questions to her. When one of the fans questioned her about her plans to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house or whether she was offered to be a part of the show, she wrote a long note clarifying to her fans that she has no plans to enter the reality tv show.

Anusha Dandekar recently took to her official Instagram handle and held a 'Ask Me Anything' session with her fans. At the beginning of the session, the fans asked her simple questions about her favourite lipstick brand, her health status, her Sunday routine, and much more. One of the fans then dropped in a question for her asking whether she was offered Bigg Boss 15 or not to which she confirmed that hat she was never offered to enter the reality TV show because they know she will say no. She further mentioned that she will not just go for people's idea of entertainment and added that she is happy in her own reality which everyone cannot view 24/7.

Starting her reply with “Once again, coz I have so many questions on it everywhere…and I’m even told I’m spoken about in the house! Wow! I’ll clarify again! (sic)", Dandekar typed in all caps: 'I AM NOT GOING ON BIGG BOSS AND I NEVER WILL!'

She then clarified that she doesn't watch the show as it has never been her thing. Continuing her post in all caps, she wrote, "They have never approached me to be on it because they know I'll say no. I also love my life the way it is. I will not go just for people's idea of entertainment."

She also complained that the Bogg Boss makers did not try to stop such rumours. "Please know (that) I'm happy in my own reality...the ones that wanted me to genuinely go because they think I would bring positive vibes, thank you, I'll still be right here giving as much as I can," she concluded.

(Image: @vjanusha/Instagram)