Aparna Sen's 'The Rapist' To Premiere At The Buscan International Film Festival

National Award-winning filmmaker Aparna Sen’s upcoming film The Rapist is set to witness its World Premiere at the 26th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) on October 7. The film stars an ensemble star cast including Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Rampal, and Tanmay Dhanania in lead roles. The film’s shooting concluded in April this year. Konkona Sen Sharma took to Instagram and shared the poster of the film while announcing the exciting news.

The film that is now nominated for the prestigious Kim Jiseok Award in A Window on Asian Cinema section, shows Konkona playing the role of the rape survivor. According to various media reports, the synopsis of the film suggests that the Wake up Sid actor’s character shows the turmoil a rape victim goes through. The struggle to get justice, a long intricate legal battle is something that the film strives to show to the viewers. Arjun Rampal is playing the role of her husband in the film. Directed by Aparna Sen, the film is being co-produced by Applause Entertainment and Quest Films.

'The Rapist' to premiere at Busan International Film Festival

While sharing the news, Konkona wrote, “Our film THE RAPIST will have its World Premiere at the @busanfilmfest tomorrow! Wish us luck! Catch the trailer at the link in bio.” According to media reports, the forthcoming film will be a “hard-hitting drama’ that will examine how much of society is responsible for producing rapists. Meanwhile, on the work front, Konkona was last seen in Mumbai Diaries 26/11. The series was directed by Nikhil Advani, Nikhil Gonsalves.

Konkona plays the role of a social worker Chitra Das who gets trapped at the hotel along with dozens of guests.

Arjun Rampal's upcoming projects

On the other hand, Arjun has a list of films in his kitty. He will be seen in Dhaakad which is a spy thriller film, directed by Razneesh Ghai. The film also stars Kangana Ranaut, Divya Dutta, and Sharib Hashmi. He will also be seen in The Battle of Bhima Koregaon which is a period war drama film where he will be seen playing the role of Sidnak Mahar Inamdar. He is also starring in Nastik and Abbas Mustan's web show Penthouse which will premiere on Netflix soon.

(Image: @Konkona/Instagram)